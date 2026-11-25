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The leadership of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held a meeting with a delegation led by Qi Jianming, Secretary General of the Asian Financial Cooperation Association (AFCA), Report informs referring to the CBA.

The parties discussed prospects for the development of Azerbaijan's financial sector and initiatives in the field of sustainable finance.

Investment strategies of reserve and sovereign funds, financing of the Middle Corridor, green financing, and the energy transition were also reviewed.

The participants exchanged views on expanding cooperation between the CBA and AFCA, as well as sharing experience.