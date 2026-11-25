A delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan paid a visit to Azerbaijan to exchange experience in the field of conducting, modelling and simulating combat operations, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The delegation visited a number of structural units of the Ministry of Defense, got acquainted with the service conditions and exchanged experience. The guests were provided with detailed information on the relevant departments of the Ministry and their areas of activity, and questions of interest were answered.

Moreover, the guests visited the Wargaming Centre of the Military Management Institute and were briefed on the Centre's activities, as well as the organisation and conduct of computer-assisted command post exercises.