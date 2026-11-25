Russia steps up oil refinery protection, Novak says
Other countries
- 25 November, 2026
- 18:05
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Russian authorities are working intensively to strengthen protection for oil refineries, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
All Russian refineries have defenses against drones and quickly resume operations despite occasional hits, he said, Report informs, citing Kommersant.
"When plants are taken out of operation, intensive work is carried out, including on both passive and active protection," Novak said.
The impact of a Ukrainian drone strike on the Syzran oil refinery could be assessed within the next two days, he added.
Earlier reports said Ukrainian forces had struck the Syzran and Kuibyshev refineries.
Novak: Rusiya neft emalı zavodlarını Ukrayna PUA-larından qorumaq üçün tədbirlər görür
Новак: Россия ведет работу над защитой своих НПЗ от украинских БПЛА
Latest News
18:19
Armenia explores wider use of Starlink servicesRegion
18:16
Photo
Azerbaijan and China discuss cooperation on dual-degree programsEducation and science
18:08
Turkmenistan seeks private investment to develop Middle CorridorRegion
18:05
Photo
Azerbaijan presents compulsory insurance reforms at conference in SeoulFinance
18:05
Russia steps up oil refinery protection, Novak saysOther countries
17:51
Photo
CBA, Asian Financial Cooperation Association mulls prospects for co-opFinance
17:50
Photo
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan exchange experience in combat simulationMilitary
17:34
Moldovan FM: Expelling Russian ambassador would not resolve security concernsOther countries
17:31
EU creating €50B fund to finance technologiesICT