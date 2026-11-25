Stay up to date with the top news!

Russian authorities are working intensively to strengthen protection for oil refineries, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

All Russian refineries have defenses against drones and quickly resume operations despite occasional hits, he said, Report informs, citing Kommersant.

"When plants are taken out of operation, intensive work is carried out, including on both passive and active protection," Novak said.

The impact of a Ukrainian drone strike on the Syzran oil refinery could be assessed within the next two days, he added.

Earlier reports said Ukrainian forces had struck the Syzran and Kuibyshev refineries.