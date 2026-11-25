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Armenia is exploring broader use of Starlink technologies and expanded cooperation in line with its priorities for 2026–2031, Minister of High-Tech Industry and Artificial Intelligence David Tadevosyan said.

He made the remarks at a meeting with representatives of SpaceX, Starlink and SpaceXSI (Grok), led by Starlink's Director of Market Access and Development Julia Groeblacher, Report informs, citing Armenian media.

The talks covered opportunities to expand the use of Starlink services in public administration in line with Armenia's digital transformation priorities. Discussions focused on digitizing public services, extending mobile coverage, ensuring interoperability between satellite and terrestrial communications networks, and developing communications hubs and public infrastructure in communities.

Other key topics included AI and data infrastructure development, opportunities to expand data centers in Armenia, and broader access for local companies to Physical AI technologies.

Particular attention was paid to potential joint pilot projects to assess the effectiveness of satellite communications, digital infrastructure and AI solutions across various sectors.

The sides also discussed initiatives to develop the space sector.