Azerbaijan Culture Days, organized by the Culture Ministry, will take place in Uzbekistan's cities of Tashkent and Samarkand from November 30 to December 7.

The ministry announced the program, Report informs.

Dedicated to the centenary of the First Turkological Congress, held in Baku in 1926, the events aim to promote Azerbaijan's rich historical, cultural and literary heritage and further develop cultural ties between the two countries.

The program will encompass mugham, classical music, jazz, theater, cinema and contemporary visual art. Particular attention will be paid to women's role in shaping culture and public thought, showcasing the legacy of Azerbaijani women educators active in the early 20th century and the work of contemporary women artists.

A Cultural and Creative Industries Week will provide opportunities for professionals to exchange expertise, establish partnerships and promote joint projects.

A delegation of more than 200 Azerbaijani cultural figures, including musicians, actors, writers, artists and creative industry representatives, will travel to Uzbekistan for the events.

The ministry said relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were rooted in a shared history, linguistic and cultural ties, and centuries-old traditions of friendship. The political will and mutual trust of the two countries' presidents had elevated relations to a strategic alliance. Bilateral ties, strengthened by the Treaty on Allied Relations signed on August 23, 2024, gained a new dimension with the Treaty on Eternal Friendship signed on August 23, 2026.

Reciprocal cultural events in recent years have demonstrated the steady development of humanitarian cooperation. Uzbekistan Culture Days were held in Azerbaijan in 2023, followed by Azerbaijan Culture Days in Tashkent and Shusha Days in Khiva in 2024. Baku hosted Uzbekistan Culture Days again in 2025.

"The upcoming Azerbaijan Culture Days in Uzbekistan will make an important contribution to deepening cultural and humanitarian ties between the two brotherly countries, creating new opportunities for cooperation between creative communities, and strengthening the friendship and brotherhood that unite our peoples," the ministry said.