Hamas Northern Gaza Brigade commander killed, Israel says
Other countries
- 25 November, 2026
- 19:57
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet said they had killed Muhammad Majed Abu al-Ouf, the newly appointed head of Hamas's internal security apparatus and commander of its Northern Gaza Brigade.
The announcement came in a joint statement by the two agencies, Report informs.
Abu al-Ouf, also known as Abu Hamza, was killed a day after the death of Naim Abu Nahal, the head of the group's internal security apparatus, according to the statement.
The agencies said Abu al-Ouf held an important position within Hamas and served as a key link in coordinating information exchanges.
Israel assessed that his killing dealt a further blow to the command capabilities of Hamas's internal security apparatus.
İsrail ordusu Qəzzada HƏMAS-ın daxili təhlükəsizlik aparatının yeni rəhbərini öldürüb
ЦАХАЛ ликвидировал нового главу аппарата внутренней безопасности ХАМАС в Газе
Latest News
19:57
Hamas Northern Gaza Brigade commander killed, Israel saysOther countries
19:34
Yellow wind warning issued for parts of Azerbaijan on November 26Ecology
19:02
US proposes new tariffs on 14 major trading partnersOther countries
18:41
Tashkent, Samarkand to host Azerbaijan Culture DaysCulture
18:19
Armenia explores wider use of Starlink servicesRegion
18:16
Photo
Azerbaijan and China discuss cooperation on dual-degree programsEducation and science
18:08
Turkmenistan seeks private investment to develop Middle CorridorRegion
18:05
Photo
Azerbaijan presents compulsory insurance reforms at conference in SeoulFinance
18:05
Russia steps up oil refinery protection, Novak saysOther countries