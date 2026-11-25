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The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet said they had killed Muhammad Majed Abu al-Ouf, the newly appointed head of Hamas's internal security apparatus and commander of its Northern Gaza Brigade.

The announcement came in a joint statement by the two agencies, Report informs.

Abu al-Ouf, also known as Abu Hamza, was killed a day after the death of Naim Abu Nahal, the head of the group's internal security apparatus, according to the statement.

The agencies said Abu al-Ouf held an important position within Hamas and served as a key link in coordinating information exchanges.

Israel assessed that his killing dealt a further blow to the command capabilities of Hamas's internal security apparatus.