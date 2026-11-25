Yellow wind warning issued for parts of Azerbaijan on November 26
Ecology
- 25 November, 2026
- 19:34
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A yellow warning has been issued for windy weather expected in parts of Azerbaijan on November 26.
The National Hydrometeorological Service provided the information to Report.
Westerly winds reaching 13.9–20.7 meters per second are forecast in Ganja, Tartar, Barda, Dashkasan, Goranboy, Mingachevir, Naftalan, Yevlakh, Shaki, Goychay, Kurdamir, Oghuz, Gabala and Ismayilli.
Küləkli hava şəraiti ilə bağlı sarı xəbərdarlıq verilib
В ряде регионов Азербайджана объявлено желтое предупреждение в связи с ветреной погодой
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