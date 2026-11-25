The European Commission has rejected the US classification of the European Union as a source of structural industrial overcapacity, saying Europe is among those most affected by the problem.

A Commission spokesperson made the remarks to Reuters, Report informs.

"We firmly reject the suggestion that Europe is a source of structural overcapacity. On the contrary, Europe is among those most exposed to this problem," the spokesperson said.

The EU and the United States share concerns about global overcapacity, much of which is driven by government policies and concentrated in third countries, the spokesperson said. The Commission expressed regret over the lack of joint action on the issue.

Brussels will continue working with Washington to implement their previously published joint statement on trade and explore further tariff exemptions or reductions, the spokesperson added.

Under that statement, the combined tariff rate on EU goods must not exceed 15%. Any measures resulting from the US investigation must fully comply with that ceiling, including tariffs already in place, the spokesperson stressed.