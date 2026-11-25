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A working meeting involving negotiating teams from Ukraine, Russia, the United States and European partners could take place before Christmas, Ukrainian presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov said.

"Well, I hope so," he told journalists when asked about the possibility, Report informs, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

Asked whether European representatives could physically join the negotiating table given Russia's position, Budanov said such a format was realistic.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine had neither been suspended nor slowed, although no date had been set for the next round.

"There is no understanding of when the next round will take place. But I have no doubt that it will be held," Ryabkov said.

He said Moscow was ready to continue negotiations in the format used in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. During those talks, Russia provided the United States and Ukraine with a detailed description of its proposed framework for a future resolution of the conflict, he added.

Ryabkov said he was unaware of contacts with European representatives, warning that by setting conditions, they would "eliminate their own chances of dialogue."