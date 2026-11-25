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At least three people have died and 14 others have been injured after a five-story building under construction collapsed in Karachi, Pakistan.

More than 20 workers were at the construction site when the building collapsed, Report informs, citing Dawn.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassan Ul Haseeb Khan said rescuers recovered three bodies and pulled 14 injured people from the rubble.

The injured were taken to hospital.

East District Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Abbasi said construction was in its final stages. The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined.

Police have detained three suspects, and an investigation is underway.