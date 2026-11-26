Key indicators of international commodity, stock and currency markets (26.11.2026)
Finance
- 26 November, 2026
- 09:33
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|
Latest price
|
Change from previous day's closing price
|
Change since the beginning of the year
|
Commodities
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
95.22
|
0.61
|
34.37
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
84.33
|
0.65
|
26.91
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,626.40
|
61.80
|
-714.70
|
Indices
|
Dow Jones
|
50,182.95
|
164.25
|
2,119.66
|
S&P 500
|
7,182.78
|
-18.31
|
337.28
|
Nasdaq
|
23,585.80
|
-147.74
|
343.81
|
Nikkei
|
57,011.62
|
-1,633.01
|
6,672.14
|
DAX
|
24,702.13
|
-315.68
|
211.72
|
FTSE 100
|
10,426.94
|
-40.13
|
495.56
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,980.57
|
-59.92
|
-168.93
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,476.47
|
-71.90
|
-492.37
|
BIST 100
|
10,655.74
|
-310.19
|
-605.78
|
RTS
|
900.78
|
6.04
|
-213.35
|
Currencies
|
USD/EUR
|
1.0959
|
0.0000
|
-0.0786
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3101
|
0.0000
|
-0.0372
|
JPY/USD
|
159.1700
|
0.0000
|
2.7200
|
RUB/USD
|
82.6263
|
0.1000
|
3.8763
|
TRY/USD
|
50.6770
|
-0.0100
|
7.7208
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6636
|
-0.0100
|
-0.3254
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (26.11.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (26.11.2026)
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