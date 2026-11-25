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At least 30 people were killed and 15 injured when a vehicle carrying petroleum products overturned and caught fire on a major ring road in Egypt, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out above a tunnel in Giza's Al-Warraq district, Report informs, citing Reuters.

Local media said firefighters had brought the blaze under control.

The ring road connects major highways across Greater Cairo, linking Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia governorates.

Road accidents are common in Egypt, with contributing factors including speeding, weak enforcement of traffic regulations and poor road conditions.

Egypt has expanded its road network in recent years, building highways and bridges as part of a broader infrastructure program to ease congestion and accommodate rapid population growth and urban expansion. Although the projects have improved traffic flow in some areas, road safety concerns persist.