The European Commission does not plan to unfreeze around €210 billion in Russian assets for at least 35 years, Commission spokesperson Balazs Ujvari said.

Report informs, citing Russian media.

Under the ERA program adopted by the EU and G7 countries in 2024, the €45 billion principal of loans to Ukraine and the interest accrued must be repaid using income generated by reinvesting Russian assets, Ujvari said. The loans are due to be repaid by 2042, with total payments under the program potentially reaching around €70 billion.

On November 18, the Commission also proposed providing Kyiv with a further €70 billion in 2027, comprising €45 billion from the EU and €25 billion from foreign partners. Ujvari confirmed that Brussels intended to repay these loans using income from frozen Russian assets.

This would bring the total loan repayments the Commission expects to cover using those proceeds to approximately €140 billion. According to Euroclear, Russian assets generate €3–4 billion annually, meaning repayments to creditors could take at least 35 years.