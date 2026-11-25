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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused Israel of trying to draw the United States into another war against Iran by alleging that Tehran is developing chemical weapons and concealing the work in pharmaceutical factories.

Araghchi made the remarks in a statement, Report informs.

"The aim is to deceive the United States into launching another war on its behalf, thereby endangering the lives of Iranian patients," the statement said.

Araghchi said Israel had not joined any conventions banning nuclear, chemical or biological weapons, had attacked seven countries in the region and continued to occupy territory in three of them.

"In the past year alone, Israel has drawn the United States into two wars against Iran that achieved nothing," the minister said.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that Iran was working to develop chemical weapons and that Israel would not allow it.