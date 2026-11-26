Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Lithuania watch Sabah–Barcelona match together
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- 26 November, 2026
- 09:31
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Azerbaijan"s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Lithuanian counterpart, Kęstutis Budrys, watched the football match between Sabah FC and Barcelona together at Baku Olympic Stadium, according to Report.
"A special highlight is that Sabah FC is led by Lithuanian head coach Valdas Dambrauskas, adding a further dimension to the occasion and highlighting the people-to-people ties between Azerbaijan and Lithuania," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.
The match ended in a 4–1 victory for the Spanish side.
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