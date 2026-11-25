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Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović has confirmed plans to visit Azerbaijan in 2027, highlighting the friendly relations between the two countries.

He made the remarks to Report's European bureau on the sidelines of the EU–Western Balkans summit in Brussels.

"Our prime minister was in Azerbaijan yesterday. He had an excellent meeting with President Ilham Aliyev. I am also looking forward to my visit next year. Azerbaijan is a friendly country for us," Milatović said.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić paid a working visit to Azerbaijan on November 23–25. His meetings with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Ali Asadov focused on expanding economic cooperation, including investment, energy and infrastructure ties.

The talks also covered Azerbaijani investment in Montenegro and prospects for expanding existing projects.

One specific initiative is Montenegro's planned introduction of an electronic visa system for Azerbaijani citizens in 2027, a step intended to facilitate travel between the two countries.