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The price of a barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude rose by $4.21, or 4.37%, to $100.34 on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.

According to trading results, Brent crude futures for January delivery stood at $94.96 per barrel.

At the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the FOB price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude increased by $4.18, or 4.57%, to $95.61.

Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

Azeri Light hit its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest price of $149.66 in July 2008.

In Azerbaijan, Azeri Light crude is produced under the contract for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake in the project.