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International rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Southern Gas Corridor CJSC (SGC) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook, Report informs, citing the agency.

The agency assigned SGC a rating equal to Azerbaijan's sovereign rating (BBB-, Stable Outlook), applying its criteria for assessing government-related entities.

"All of SGC"s debt obligations are backed by a state guarantee. Fitch expects this arrangement to remain in place throughout the forecast period," the agency said in a statement.

Fitch assesses SGC"s standalone credit profile at "bbb-". Factors supporting this rating include strong cash flow generation, high predictability of its gas transportation operations due to long-term contracts, the scale of the company's operations, and a very strong financial profile.

Factors constraining the rating include price volatility (in gas prices – ed.), the natural depletion of the Shah Deniz gas condensate field, as well as counterparty risks and operating environment constraints in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.

The Southern Gas Corridor CJSC was established by a decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated February 25, 2014. The company's mandate is to consolidate the state's equity stakes in these projects, manage them and finance the government's participation. These include the full-field development of Shah Deniz, the expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline, and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) projects.

SGC has authorized capital of $2.4158 billion. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy owns a 49% stake in the company, while the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds the remaining 51%.