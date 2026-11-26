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Azerbaijan had 8,215 electric vehicles as of the end of 2025.

According to the State Statistics Committee, cited by Report, this represents a 38.3% increase compared with the end of 2024.

Compared with 2022, the number of electric vehicles increased 14.4-fold.

In 2025, the number of hybrid vehicles rose by 29.9% year over year to 73,581. Compared with three years earlier, the figure increased 2.4-fold.

The number of plug-in hybrid vehicles surged 6.1-fold over the past year to 59,772.

As of the end of 2025, the number of electric buses had increased by 84.2% compared with 2024, reaching 350. This represents a 50-fold increase from the level recorded three years earlier.

November 26 is observed as World Sustainable Transport Day.