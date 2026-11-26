A large-scale bilateral roundtable involving representatives of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society will be held in Armenia on November 26–27 as part of the Peace Bridge initiative.

According to Report, the discussions will cover the peace agenda agreed at the August 8, 2025, Washington Summit; initiatives aimed at strengthening and institutionalizing the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process; measures to build and develop mutual trust between the two societies; opportunities for establishing sustainable economic cooperation, trade and connectivity routes in the South Caucasus; humanitarian issues; and cooperation in youth affairs and education.

The participants will also discuss prospects for establishing direct and long-term ties between civil society representatives of the two countries.