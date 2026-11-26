Improving hematology and transfusion services, expanding the use of modern diagnostic and treatment methods, enhancing the quality of medical care, and deepening international cooperation are among the key priorities of Azerbaijan"s healthcare system, Health Ministry representative Tarana Khalilova said at the international conference "Current Issues in Hematology" (HEMAP 2026).

According to Report, she said that the key challenges today include detecting diseases at an early stage, ensuring accurate diagnosis, introducing modern treatment methods, and improving patients" quality of life.

"Today, molecular genetic testing, personalized treatment approaches, immunotherapy and other technologies are opening up new prospects in hematology. Applying these advances in clinical practice makes international scientific cooperation and the exchange of expertise even more essential," she said.