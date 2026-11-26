Azerbaijan's comprehensive strategic partnership with China is expanding cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and giving impetus to the development of joint clean energy projects, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X, according to Report.

"At the Fourth Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference in Qingdao, we highlighted that Azerbaijan was among the first countries to support the initiative and ranks second after China in terms of the volume of investments made both domestically and abroad towards its implementation.

We highlighted energy connectivity spanning Central Asia, the Caspian region, the South Caucasus, Türkiye and Europe as new contributions that strengthen Azerbaijan's role along the Belt and Road. We emphasized that our comprehensive strategic partnership with China is expanding cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and giving impetus to the development of joint clean energy projects," the minister said.