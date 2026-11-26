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Women account for 54% of patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in Azerbaijan, compared with 46% for men, Senior Research Fellow at the National Center for Hematology and Transfusiology Aytan Shirinova said at the international conference "Current Issues in Hematology" (HEMAP 2026).

Report quotes her as saying a study covering the period from 2008 to 2023 found that, contrary to the global trend, the disease is more common among women in Azerbaijan. The largest number of patients falls within the 50–59 age group.

During the study period, the incidence of CML increased from 0.31 to 0.86 cases per 100,000 people, while the number of registered patients rose nearly 12-fold, from 99 to 1,219.

"The increase in detection rates may be linked to expanded diagnostic capabilities and improvements in the registration system," Shirinova explained.