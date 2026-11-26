US Embassy in Baku to close for two days in observance of Thanksgiving
Foreign policy
- 26 November, 2026
- 11:05
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The US Embassy in Azerbaijan will be closed from November 26 to 27 in observance of Thanksgiving, according to Report.
"Please note that the U.S. Embassy in Baku will be closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 in observance of Thanksgiving Day.
We wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving," the embassy said in a post on X.
ABŞ-nin Bakıdakı səfirliyi Şükran Günü ilə əlaqədar iki gün fəaliyyət göstərməyəcək
Посольство США в Баку приостановит работу на два дня в связи с Днем благодарения
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