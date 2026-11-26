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Southern Gas Corridor CJSC (SGC) held $3.4 billion in cash and bank deposits as of November 1, 2026.

According to the international rating agency Fitch, cited by Report, the company"s debt repayments in 2026–2029 will consist solely of principal repayments on bank loans, amounting to approximately $120 million annually.

"We expect SGC to generate positive free cash flow before dividend payments over the next three years," Fitch said.

Following the repayment of its Eurobonds in March 2026, SGC's debt obligations consist of loans totaling approximately $1.4 billion from development banks, with maturities ranging from 2032 to 2046.

The loans were provided by the following financial institutions: