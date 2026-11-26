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Lithuania sees real opportunities to translate its dialogue with Azerbaijan into concrete projects, investments and stronger business ties, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said in a post on X following a meeting with Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, according to Report.

Budrus said he met Mikayil Jabbarov to discuss the potential for the bilateral economic cooperation

"Geopolitics is reshaping business, trade routes, energy flows, and investment decisions. Those who act now will be best positioned to benefit tomorrow.

Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for Europe's economic security, connectivity, and energy resilience. Lithuania sees real potential in turning dialogue into concrete projects, investments, and stronger business ties," the minister said.