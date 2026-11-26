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The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) and US-based Nasdaq stock exchange have discussed the development of equity and bond markets.

According to Report, citing the BSE, Nasdaq representatives expressed interest in the development of Azerbaijan's capital market and familiarized themselves with the BSE's priorities and initiatives in this area.

The parties exchanged views on expanding broker participation in the market, introducing new financial products, market data and technological connectivity opportunities, as well as prospects for regional integration.

Information was also shared on Nasdaq's latest innovations and its experience in international markets. The parties discussed opportunities to apply this experience to the development of Azerbaijan's domestic capital market.

The BSE considers dialogue and the exchange of expertise with international market infrastructure providers important for developing the local capital market, expanding its technological capabilities and adopting international best practices.