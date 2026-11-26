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The Armenian government has approved a shareholders' agreement to be signed between the shareholders of the closed joint-stock company TRIPP Development Company.

According to the Armenian media outlets, cited by Report, Armenia will hold a 26% stake in the company, while the US side will own 74%, according to the document.

The company's board of directors will consist of five members, three appointed by the US side and two by Armenia.

The agreement will identify 16 categories of matters on which decisions cannot be made without the consent of both parties.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the agreement would be signed and the company registered in Armenia within a week.

"This is the largest economic project since we gained our independence," he said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US President Donald Trump announced the official launch of the Trump Route project in video addresses on November 23.