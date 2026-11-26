Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that his country has neither the desire nor the intention to harm Russia, adding that Yerevan expects Moscow to take the same approach.

According to Report, at a press briefing in Yerevan while commenting on his upcoming visit to Russia on December 3, the prime minister said the objective of the upcoming talks with the Russian side is to find solutions that will allow both countries to protect their interests without causing harm to each other.

"We have neither the desire, nor the intention, nor the goal of harming Russia," Pashinyan said.

He stressed that Yerevan had never pursued such an objective in the past and would not do so in the future. According to him, Armenia respects Russia's sovereignty and interests, while its own sovereignty and national interests remain Yerevan's priority.

The prime minister added that despite the difference in the size of the two countries, Armenia considers it important to preserve its independence and identity when determining its political course.

Pashinyan also said that he did not consider it possible to repeal the law on Armenia's European integration, which was also discussed at the briefing. According to him, the initiative to adopt the law came from citizens, and the majority of voters expressed support for it.

"However, I do not consider it possible to repeal the law on launching the process of accession to the EU. Certain processes are underway and must continue to develop, so I do not consider this possible," he said.

According to the prime minister, tensions in Armenian-Russian relations are easing. Pashinyan attributed this to Yerevan's continued friendly approach in its dialogue with Moscow.

"We are simply talking to each other in a friendly, brotherly manner, and this dialogue will continue," he said.