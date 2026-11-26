Despite its geographical proximity, regional tensions in Iran have caused no damage to the assets of Southern Gas Corridor CJSC (SGC) and have not disrupted logistics, according to Fitch international rating agency, cited by Report.

"Moreover, in 2026, the company was able to benefit additionally from oil and gas prices being higher than expected," the agency's analysts said.

According to Fitch, the company's resilience is supported not only by favorable market conditions but also by recent changes in its shareholder structure. In September 2026, Azerbaijan completed the sale of a 12.5% stake in SGC to XRG SGC Limited, the international investment arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

"The entry of a new major shareholder has not affected the agency's rating approach, as the state retains control and key decision-making powers," Fitch says.

Fitch analysts view the deal positively in terms of strengthening corporate governance and advancing technological development, noting the potential for synergies between SGC and XRG's other projects in the Caspian region.

The company's strong market position is also underpinned by the scale of its operations, geographical diversification and full vertical integration. SGC's production chain covers the entire energy value chain, from exploration and production - the company holds a 16.02% stake in the Shah Deniz gas condensate field - to gas sales and transportation to Southern Europe through Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. The corridor's infrastructure portfolio includes a controlling 51% stake in the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), a 21.02% stake in the South Caucasus Pipeline and a 20% stake in the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

The agency also addresses climate-related issues and the risks associated with the energy transition. SGC's assets follow different environmental strategies. For example, exploration and production operations managed by BP plc's Azerbaijani subsidiary, rated "A+" with a Stable Outlook, are aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, while TANAP already has a relatively low carbon emissions intensity.

According to Fitch, the financial pressure on the company from the global energy transition remains low, thanks to strong partnerships with leading oil and gas majors and a high likelihood of government support. The agency also notes that any potential future impact of climate-related factors on the rating may differ from current forecasts under its Climate.VS framework. This will depend on how its assessment of global risks evolves, the company's own adaptation measures and other relevant circumstances.