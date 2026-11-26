Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture Martina Šimkovičová will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan in December, according to Report.

"We discussed opportunities to further develop Slovak-Azerbaijani cultural ties, as well as preparations for my working visit to Azerbaijan in December. I am pleased that culture is part of the growing strategic partnership between our countries. Our shared goal is to create opportunities for direct contacts between cultural institutions, artists and experts, and to promote the implementation of joint projects," Šimkovičová said on social media following a meeting with Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Slovakia, Vusal Abdullayev, and Honorary Consul Jalal Gasimov.

She also noted the significant potential for cooperation in traditional culture, the arts, cinema and cultural heritage preservation, expressing hope that bilateral cooperation would be further strengthened during her December visit to Azerbaijan.