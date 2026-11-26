Azerbaijan discusses renewable energy projects with PowerChina
Energy
- 26 November, 2026
- 13:22
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Azerbaijan has discussed the development of solar and offshore wind energy projects with China's PowerChina, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X.
According to Report, the discussions took place during Shahbazov's meeting with the company's Executive Vice President Chen Guanfu in Qingdao, on the sidelines of the 4th Belt and Road Energy Ministers' Conference.
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