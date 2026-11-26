Azerbaijan and Lithuania have discussed the development of bilateral trade and investment ties, as well as prospects for cooperation in renewable energy, transportation and logistics, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X following a meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, according to Report.

"We discussed the opportunities created by the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Lithuania for further expanding economic cooperation," Jabbarov said.

He noted that the exchange covered prospects for strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties, Azerbaijan's trade relations with the European Union, and cooperation in energy, with a particular focus on renewables, as well as transport and logistics.