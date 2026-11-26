South Korea donates medical equipment to Azerbaijan's pediatric center
Health
- 26 November, 2026
- 13:37
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The Republic of Korea has donated new medical equipment to Azerbaijan's Republican Pediatric Center with the support of the South Korean government, the Medical Territorial Divisions Management Union (TABIB) told Report.
The new equipment is expected to strengthen the center's technical infrastructure and expand its capacity to provide medical care in surgery, diagnostics, anesthesiology and intensive care.
An official handover ceremony was held at the medical facility on November 25.
Photo
Южная Корея передала медоборудование педиатрическому центру Азербайджана
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South Korea donates medical equipment to Azerbaijan's pediatric centerHealth