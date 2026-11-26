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European Council President António Costa has called on European Union leaders to demonstrate openness, take a constructive approach and show a willingness to compromise in discussions on the EU's long-term budget, according to Report's European bureau.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels ahead of the special meeting of the European Council, Costa said an agreement must be reached in a timely manner, by the end of this year.

The European Council president said he hoped to bring EU leaders closer to an agreement on three key aspects of the bloc's long-term budget: its overall size, the allocation of funds among priority areas, and the establishment of a balanced system of new EU own resources.

"My task today is to bring leaders closer to an agreement on these three main issues," Costa said.

He noted that new sources of revenue are necessary to keep EU member states' national contributions at a reasonable level.

Costa stressed that the EU's next long-term budget should reflect the bloc's key priorities, providing support for farmers, cities and regions, increasing investment in security and defense, and enhancing the competitiveness of the European economy.

The budget should also take citizens' expectations into account, including concerns over energy costs and housing affordability, he added.

Costa recalled that the adoption of the EU's long-term budget requires unanimity among all member states, rather than a simple majority, as is the case with many decisions at the national level.

"To achieve unanimity, all leaders must listen to one another, take each other's positions into account and find common ground for compromise," he said.