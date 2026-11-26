The draft of Armenia's new Constitution, presented by the government, will be submitted to the Venice Commission, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press briefing, according to Armenian media, cited by Report.

"The draft will be sent to the Venice Commission to obtain answers to these questions. We will see whether it provides any answers," Pashinyan said, responding to opposition criticism that several provisions of the new Constitution rule out Armenia's possible accession to the European Union.

He also reiterated his readiness to call early parliamentary elections in Armenia if talks with the parliamentary opposition on constitutional reform fail to produce results.

The Armenian government published the draft of the new Constitution on November 23.