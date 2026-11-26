Baku and China Datang Corporation discuss wind energy development prospects
Energy
- 26 November, 2026
- 13:51
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Azerbaijan and China's China Datang Corporation Ltd. have discussed prospects for cooperation in solar and offshore wind energy, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on X.
The talks took place during a meeting between Shahbazov and the company's Vice Chairman of the Board, Li Xiaofei, on the sidelines of the 4th Belt and Road Energy Ministers' Conference in Qingdao, China.
According to Shahbazov, the meeting also highlighted that Azerbaijan views the development of large-scale offshore wind energy projects in close coordination with the establishment of electricity interconnections.
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