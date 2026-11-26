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Azerbaijan exported 27,467 tons of lubricating oils worth $46.73 million in January–September 2026.

Exports rose 54% in value and 21% in volume compared with the same period in 2025, Report informs, citing its calculations based on State Statistical Committee data.

Shipments to Bulgaria totaled 4,526 tons worth $6.9 million, up 59% in volume and 2.3 times the value recorded a year earlier.

Exports to Ukraine fell 36% in volume to 2,284 tons and 14% in value to $3.7 million. Iraq purchased 1,711 tons worth $3.31 million, down 42% and 27%, respectively.

Deliveries to the Netherlands reached 1,912 tons worth $3.3 million, up 91% in volume and 2.2 times the previous year's value. Spain imported 1,488 tons worth $2.64 million, with volume rising 2.6-fold and value increasing 3.4-fold.

Azerbaijan also supplied lubricating oils to five African destinations for the first time in the 16 years covered by publicly available official foreign trade statistics, which date back to 2011: