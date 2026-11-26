Azerbaijan expands lubricant exports to new African markets
- 26 November, 2026
- 14:15
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Azerbaijan exported 27,467 tons of lubricating oils worth $46.73 million in January–September 2026.
Exports rose 54% in value and 21% in volume compared with the same period in 2025, Report informs, citing its calculations based on State Statistical Committee data.
Shipments to Bulgaria totaled 4,526 tons worth $6.9 million, up 59% in volume and 2.3 times the value recorded a year earlier.
Exports to Ukraine fell 36% in volume to 2,284 tons and 14% in value to $3.7 million. Iraq purchased 1,711 tons worth $3.31 million, down 42% and 27%, respectively.
Deliveries to the Netherlands reached 1,912 tons worth $3.3 million, up 91% in volume and 2.2 times the previous year's value. Spain imported 1,488 tons worth $2.64 million, with volume rising 2.6-fold and value increasing 3.4-fold.
Azerbaijan also supplied lubricating oils to five African destinations for the first time in the 16 years covered by publicly available official foreign trade statistics, which date back to 2011:
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Ethiopia: 0.12 tons worth $240;
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Côte d'Ivoire: 17.6 tons worth $35,400;
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Mali: 21 tons worth $44,500;
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Central African Republic: 19.7 tons worth $29,700;
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Togo: 53 tons worth $150,400.