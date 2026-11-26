Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will see partly cloudy and mainly dry weather on November 27.

The National Hydrometeorological Service issued the forecast, Report informs.

Light fog is expected in some areas in the morning, with southerly winds throughout the day. Temperatures will range from 5–8°C at night to 12–15°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will fall from 770 to 766 mmHg, while relative humidity will be 55–65%.

Elsewhere in Azerbaijan, conditions will remain mainly dry, with fog in some areas at night and in the morning. Westerly winds will blow.

Temperatures will range from 2–7°C at night to 12–16°C during the day. In mountainous areas, nighttime temperatures will be −5 to 0°C, falling to −15 to −10°C at higher elevations. Daytime temperatures in the mountains will be 0–5°C.