UK plans £9.5 million investment in Ukrainian wind farm
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- 26 November, 2026
- 14:20
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The United Kingdom plans to invest in a wind farm in Ukraine capable of supplying electricity to 300,000 households.
Britain will invest £9.5 million, approximately €11.3 million, in the 200-megawatt project, Report informs, citing The Guardian, which quoted British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband.
The wind farm will be built by Elementum Energy, a UK-registered company with offices in London, Kyiv and Odesa. Total investment in the project will amount to €300 million.
The British government has proposed more than £770 million to support the recovery of Ukraine's energy system, including long-term investment in renewable and nuclear energy to reduce the country's dependence on gas.
Britaniya Ukraynada külək elektrik stansiyasının tikintisinə 11,3 milyon avro ayıracaq
Британия выделит 9,5 млн фунтов на строительство ветроэлектростанции в Украине
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