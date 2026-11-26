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The United Kingdom plans to invest in a wind farm in Ukraine capable of supplying electricity to 300,000 households.

Britain will invest £9.5 million, approximately €11.3 million, in the 200-megawatt project, Report informs, citing The Guardian, which quoted British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband.

The wind farm will be built by Elementum Energy, a UK-registered company with offices in London, Kyiv and Odesa. Total investment in the project will amount to €300 million.

The British government has proposed more than £770 million to support the recovery of Ukraine's energy system, including long-term investment in renewable and nuclear energy to reduce the country's dependence on gas.