Stay up to date with the top news!

Fitch Ratings forecasts Brent crude prices averaging $87 a barrel in 2026, $65 in 2027 and $60 in 2028–2029.

The projections appeared in a report published following the affirmation of Southern Gas Corridor CJSC's rating, Report informs.

Fitch also expects prices at Europe's TTF gas hub to decline. It forecasts an average of $18 per 1,000 cubic feet in 2026, falling to $9 in 2027 and $7 in 2028–2029.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average Azeri Light oil price of $65 a barrel.

In forecasts released in October, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan projected average annual oil prices of $92.8 a barrel in 2026 and $82.8 in 2027.

The central bank's gas price forecasts, published in July, were $327 per 1,000 cubic meters for 2026 and $294 for 2027.

One thousand cubic feet is equivalent to 28.31 cubic meters.