UEFA Champions League: Sabah vs. Barcelona match ranks among top three in attendance
Football
- 26 November, 2026
- 15:13
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The match between Sabah and Barcelona in Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League league phase ranked among the three best-attended games of the round.
According to Report, the match at Baku Olympic Stadium attracted 66,321 spectators, placing third in the attendance rankings.
The top spot went to the match in which Spain's Real Madrid defeated the Netherlands' PSV 5-1. A total of 76,176 fans watched the game in Madrid.
Second place went to the clash between Italy's Inter and Germany's Stuttgart, which ended 2-0, drawing 74,003 spectators.
Sabah lost 4-1 to Barcelona.
UEFA Çempionlar Liqası: "Sabah" – "Barselona" oyunu azarkeş sayına görə ilk üçlükdə qərarlaşıb
Лига чемпионов УЕФА: Матч "Сабах" - "Барселона" вошел в тройку лидеров по числу болельщиков
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