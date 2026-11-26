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Azerbaijan imported 527 buses worth $84.2 million in January–September 2026.

The value of imports rose 22% year-on-year, while the number of buses fell 19%, Report informs, citing its calculations based on data from the State Statistical Committee.

China supplied 500 buses worth $82.4 million, an increase of 39% in value but a decline of 2% in volume compared with the same period last year.

Imports from Türkiye totalled 12 buses worth $945,000, down 66% in value and 52% in volume. Azerbaijan also purchased five buses each from Germany, Italy and Russia.

The buses imported from Germany were worth $415,000, down 88% in value and 64% in volume. Imports from Italy totalled $301,000, down 52% in value and 17% in volume, while those from Russia amounted to $76,000, down 75% and 44%, respectively.

China accounted for 82% of the 877 buses Azerbaijan imported in 2025.