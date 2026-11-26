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Russia's FSB Border Service will cease operations in Armenia entirely in the coming years, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

Speaking at a briefing in Yerevan, Pashinyan said Armenia should assume full responsibility for its borders, Report informs.

"We are grateful to the Russian border guards for protecting Armenia's borders during this time. But I believe the time has come for us to take full responsibility for our borders in the coming years," he said.

Russian FSB border guards ended their service at Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport on August 1, 2024.

They stopped serving at the Agarak checkpoint on Armenia's border with Iran in January 2025 and at a checkpoint between Armenia and Türkiye in February that year.

Russian FSB border guards jointly protect Armenia's borders with Türkiye and Iran alongside the Armenian National Security Service's border troops under a 1992 treaty.