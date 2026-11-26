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Armenia's Economy Ministry plans to seek an advisory opinion from the Court of the Eurasian Economic Union over restrictions on exports of several Armenian products to Russia, Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said.

Speaking to journalists, Papoyan said documents were being prepared, Report informs, citing Sputnik Armenia.

"On my instructions, we have adopted a different strategy on this issue: we will most likely approach the Eurasian court for an opinion rather than file a complaint," he said.

Papoyan said discussions on the Russian restrictions had been postponed until December 1.

Six of the 10 participants in the Eurasian Economic Commission Council support lifting the restrictions on Armenia, but one more vote is needed, he said. Armenia therefore decided to seek an advisory opinion from the court.

Russia's agricultural watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, banned flower imports from Armenia in May 2026. From May 30, it imposed temporary restrictions on fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, leafy greens and strawberries.

Restrictions were extended on June 2 to stone fruits, including sour cherries, sweet cherries, apricots, plums, peaches and nectarines, as well as fresh grapes. On June 3, Russia restricted imports of pome fruits, eggplants, potatoes and dried fruit. Restrictions on live fish and fish products followed in June.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has described Russia's restrictions on Armenian products as politically motivated.