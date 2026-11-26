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Freight traffic along the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) via Azerbaijan reached 2.26 million tonnes in the first 10 months of 2026, up 25% compared to the same period last year, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev said at the 4th Astrakhan International Forum, "North-South International Transport Corridor: New Horizons and Opportunities," according to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia, cited by Report.

Speaking at the forum's plenary session, the diplomat delivered a presentation titled "The North-South International Transport Corridor as Azerbaijan's Long-Term Strategic Priority," highlighting the country's central role in developing the corridor's western route.

He said transit traffic through Azerbaijan along the North-South Corridor increased by 12% in 2025 to 2.34 million tonnes. In the first 10 months of 2026, rail freight traffic grew by more than 40%, while road freight traffic rose by 18%.

Mustafayev also emphasized the strategic importance of the Zangazur Corridor in expanding regional transport connectivity.

He noted that further infrastructure modernization, the removal of physical and administrative barriers, and the digitalization of transport processes would improve the efficiency and competitiveness of the North-South Corridor's western route.

On the sidelines of the forum, the ambassador also met with Astrakhan Region Governor Igor Babushkin. The sides discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the region.

Babushkin expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the decision to resume direct flights between Baku and Astrakhan, as well as for supporting joint projects.