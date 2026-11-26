Ukraine bill would allow MPs to serve in military without losing seats
Region
- 26 November, 2026
- 15:31
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A bill allowing lawmakers to undertake military service under contract without giving up their parliamentary seats has been submitted to Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada.
The bill is expected to be discussed before the end of the year, Report's Eastern European bureau informs.
If adopted, the legislation would allow MPs to serve on the front line while retaining their mandates, without attending parliamentary sessions.
Military service would be voluntary.
Ukraynada deputatlar mandatlarını itirmədən hərbi xidmət keçə bilər
В Украине депутаты смогут проходить военную службу без потери мандатов
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