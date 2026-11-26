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A delegation led by Slovakia's Prosecutor General Maroš Žilinka has arrived in Azerbaijan for a visit.

Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met with the delegation, Report informs.

During the meeting, Aliyev said relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, based on mutual trust and support, had grown into a strategic partnership in recent years and continued to develop across various sectors.

The sides highlighted the importance of the Joint Declaration on Establishing a Strategic Partnership signed in 2024, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Slovakia in December 2025 and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini's official visit to Azerbaijan in July 2026 in strengthening bilateral ties.

Aliyev said cooperation between the two countries' prosecution services was also expanding steadily. He underscored the importance of the memorandum of understanding signed during Žilinka's visit to Azerbaijan in September 2025 in developing institutional ties.

The Azerbaijani prosecutor general's official visit to Bratislava on June 22–23 this year was also noted as contributing to closer ties and broader opportunities for practical cooperation.

Žilinka thanked his hosts for their hospitality and expressed his pleasure at visiting Azerbaijan. He praised the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office for its contribution to international cooperation, the sharing of legal expertise and professional dialogue between prosecution services.

The meeting covered efforts to combat various forms of crime, extradition, mutual legal assistance in criminal cases, the development of legal dialogue, and broader exchanges of expertise and information between the two countries' prosecution services.

The sides stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation within international and regional organisations, pursuing joint initiatives and developing professional ties.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani and Slovak prosecutors general's offices signed a cooperation programme for 2027. The document is expected to support bilateral cooperation, strengthen institutional ties and expand reciprocal visits and exchanges of expertise.

Žilinka was also awarded the "100th Anniversary of the Azerbaijani Prosecution Service (1918–2018)" jubilee medal for his contribution to developing ties and strengthening cooperation between the two countries' prosecution services.

The sides expressed confidence that cooperation would continue to develop.

The delegation's visit to Azerbaijan is ongoing.