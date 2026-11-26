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Azerbaijan exported goods worth $23.699 million to Armenia in January-October this year.

According to the State Customs Committee, cited by Report, Azerbaijan's indirect imports from Armenia amounted to $96,500 over the 10-month period. No supplies from the country were recorded in October.

Economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Armenia began in November 2025.

According to the information, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached $43.189 billion in the first 10 months of 2026, up 5.7% compared to the same period last year.