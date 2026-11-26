Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan and China have discussed prospects for expanding their energy partnership, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X, according to Report.

"In Qingdao, we discussed with Wang Hongzhi, Administrator of the National Energy Administration of the People's Republic of China, the prospects for advancing the Azerbaijan-China energy partnership, underpinned by the political will of the leaders of our two countries.

We explored opportunities for cooperation in solar and offshore wind energy, electricity grid development, oil and gas, oil refining, hydropower, and electricity corridors.

We highly appreciate the National Energy Administration's support for the participation of Chinese companies as investors and contractors in energy projects in Azerbaijan," the post said.